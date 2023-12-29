Depot holders to suspend ration distribution on Jan 1

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

Depot holders affiliated with the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation, Punjab, have announced their plan to suspend ration distribution from January 1. The decision comes as a response to their unmet demands, including an increase in commission and the introduction of life insurance.

Karamjeet Singh Araicha, president of the federation’s state unit, said they had decided to suspend the ration services from January 1, urging the state government and the Centre to address their legitimate demands. Expressing dissatisfaction with governments for neglecting their concerns, Araicha said the depot holders would refrain from lifting or distributing wheat and biometric machines would be shut down to express their protest from January 1. He emphasised that if their demands were not met, they would boycott the Prime Minister’s free ration scheme.

He outlined their primary demands for the governments, including the fixation of a commission of Rs 200 for one quintal of wheat for depot holders. He highlighted the current scenario in the state, where depot holders receive only Rs 50 as commission on a quintal of wheat, in contrast to a few states where the commission was already Rs 200.

Karamjeet Singh stressed the federation’s demand for a Rs 50 lakh life insurance scheme for every depot holder nationwide. He pointed out during the Covid-19 pandemic no relief or financial support was extended to families of the deceased. As part of their protest strategy, the depot holders were planning a national-level rally in Delhi on January 16.