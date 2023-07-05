Desh Bhagat University gets new Vice Chancellor

Mandi Gobindgarh, July 4
Dr Abhijit H Joshi has joined as the Vice Chancellor of Desh Bhagat University. He is the former head of the Department of Ayurveda and Yoga, Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, Pune. Dr Joshi has about 23 years of professional experience. He is the recipient of Maharshi Badrayan Vyas Samman, 2019.
