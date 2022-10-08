Desh Bhagat varsity implements New Education Policy

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 7

Desh Bhagat University has become the first private university in Punjab to implement the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP), said Sandeep Singh, president, Desh Bhagat University, and Harsh Sadawarti, vice-president, said during a press conference on Friday.

Dr Sadawarti said the university has also inked MoUs and made collaborations with other national and international institutes and universities like Eduskills; IIT-Delh; IIT-Bombay; DPU, Thailand; Lincoln University, US, besides many others.

He said the university has also introduced multiple-exit options for students who want to go abroad. “We have implemented the NEP to promote the all-round development of students in both academic and non-academic spheres,” he added.

Dr Singh said the university had launched a IELTS plus, a pilot project of the university under the NEP-2020.

He said the institution had also started a four-year, multi-disciplinary bachelor’s degree course for undergraduates with different exit options.