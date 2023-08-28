Desire to get rich overnight lands Machhiwara travel agent in trouble

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, August 27

A travel agent, Balwinder Singh Bartia of Machhiwara, is under the scanner of the CBI for allegedly securing visas through illegal means. He used to allegedly charge young farmers and unemployed people from Punjab lakhs of rupees for securing Schengen visas and arranging their flights to America via France in merely 10 days.

Sensing something fishy during the investigation of a French visa fraud, the CBI had raided his house and office on June 28. The CBI team reportedly recovered incriminating material during the search and Balwinder’s bank account and locker has been seized ever since. The CBI raided his office and shop again. Cash worth Rs 70.10 lakh has also been recovered from his bank locker.

Balwinder has been in the profession for several years. The travel agent, who hails from Charaudi village near Machhiwara, started from scratch, said local residents. They said that he belonged to a very humble family. His father used to work on daily wages till he purchased a house in the village. He gradually owned a tractor trolley and improved the financial condition of the family over time.

The villagers said that earlier Balwinder had no such illegal involvement and earned his living in an honest manner. He used to assist youngsters in getting student visas. But the greed to become rich overnight overpowered him to the extent that he began to procure visas in an illegal manner till he was caught.

Balwinder is said to have been facilitating the issuance of Schengen VISAs to the applicants in exchange for money. He used to send people to America via France through Schengen visa and earn lakhs of rupees in return. It is alleged that Balwinder charge Rs 25 lakh to Rs 45 lakh from each VISA applicant for getting a Schengen visa from the French embassy in New Delhi.

The accused travel agent did not attend repeated phone calls made by this correspondent.

Samrala DSP Jaspinder Singh said that since the case is being handled by the CBI, the police has no point in interfering in the investigation. “The CBI has its own way and decide as per the intensity of the crime,” he added.

