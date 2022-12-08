Despite ban, Chinese string sale continues unabated in Doraha

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, December 7

The sale of Chinese kite string continues unabated in Doraha despite the district administration banning its sale, purchase and hoarding.

It seems that shopkeepers have no fear of the police. They are selling the banned string to anyone who demands it. Some of the shopkeepers are supplying it from their homes as a measure of caution. Residents are viewing the open sale of the banned product the result of poor enforcement of law by the authorities.

A seller, on the condition of anonymity, said: “Despite the ban, the sellers have no problem in selling the Chinese string. When a customer asks for it, we just have to be sure that he does not disclose about it to someone.”

“The main attraction for sellers is the huge profit margin the product carries. They procure a quantity of the strings for Rs 100 and sell the same between for Rs 300 to 400. The Chinese kite string is becoming as deadly as chitta and the proverbial addiction among its users is no less than it,” a resident said.

“The ban on the string should be strictly enforced as it has been the cause of a number of accidents, some of which have been fatal as well. The offenders should be punished severely so that it serves as a lesson for other defaulters as well,” another resident said.

Speaking on the matter, another resident remarked: “The ban order issued by the district administration is not enough. Every year, a ban is imposed on the sale and storage of the Chinese kite string in Punjab. Even then, human beings and animals get entangled and face fatal consequences because of half-hearted implementation of rules.”

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chettra said: “We are making sincere efforts to wipe off the entire stock of Chinese kite strings from not only Doraha but surrounding areas as well. We will be intensifying raids to nab those selling the banned string. Strict action will be taken against them and they will be booked as per law. We shall not allow anyone to play with the lives of human beings and animals.”

