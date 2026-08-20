Despite ban, drinking in open continues unabated near liquor vends in Ludhiana

Giving two hoots to the order banning consumption of alcohol in public places issued by Additional Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Rupinder Singh, the practice continues unchecked across Ludhiana.

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It seems that booze lovers are least bothered about the orders of the police and show fearless attitude while drinking in public places. However, liquor vendors have gone a step further in open defiance of the rules by placing water coolers outside their vends as it facilitate the booze lovers to drink right there by the roadside. Interestingly, at a few of the liquor vends, some people were seen placing bottle right on the counter of the vend and enjoying every sip. In a nutshell, the practice has become common sight at most of the liquor vends.

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Further, empty bottles, plastic glasses and discarded wrappers of snacks create an ugly and often intimidating atmosphere for families and pedestrians.

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Shopkeepers near such vends raised concerns over the issue. They alleged that the water coolers were kept intentionally by the liquor vends and vendors, though they know that it was illegal. They never stop them as it might affect their clientele,” said a shopkeeper in one of the busy markets.

Sources said residents had also apprised the police station concerned about the nuisance but nothing happened on ground. Though the Ludhiana police time to time conduct drives against public drinking, impact remains for a few days only.

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Besides liquor vends, similar violations can be seen at various markets in the city where booze lovers park their vehicles on roads near chicken shops, fast food shops/vends and resort to consuming liquor inside these.

“I cannot afford to sit in tavern as it costs a lot of money. I buy liquor at vend. As free water is available, I consume liquor and leave. What is wrong in it, we are not violating any rules,” said an auto-rickshaw driver who daily consume alcohol in such a way.

Water cooler, free snacks with alcohol

Interestingly, besides keeping water cooler at counter to provide facility for consuming liquor outside the vends, some vendors also give small namkeen packet with liquor as a value added service. Plastic glasses are also being sold for the convenience of the booze lovers.

Order issued on July 30

It has been brought to my attention that the people consume alcohol openly in public places outside dhabas, general shops and liquor vends, which is illegal. Due to which, sometimes excessive consumption of alcohol leads to mutual fights and it also cause huge inconvenience to the public. There is a possibility of disruption of law and order. Therefore, it is necessary to take appropriate steps to maintain the law and order situation, keeping in mind the public interest and the inconvenience of the people. I, Rupinder Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, in exercise of the powers pass an order prohibiting the consumption of liquor in open public places outside all liquor vends, dhabas and shops in the Police Commissionerate. The order shall remain in force for two months from the date of its passage and will be circulated through official vehicles by the District Public Relations Department, Ludhiana, to inform the public.