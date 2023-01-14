Despite ban, kite lovers use Chinese string with impunity in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 13

Despite a ban on the use of Chinese string for kite flying, youngsters used the deadly string with impunity in the city. Almost every person was possessing the same.

Notably, the police had issued strict orders that anyone selling and using the banned Chinese string will face legal action. The city police had also arrested several sellers along with spools of banned string in the past few weeks. Still, the same was available in the market and kite lovers could easily get it.

“Since most of the people are flying kites with plastic string, it is not possible to fly with the normal thread it can easily be cut by the Chinese string. When the string is available in the market, everyone will prefer to buy it for a better kite-flying experience,” said Shubham, a school student.

Another kite lover Nishchay said until and unless the ban on the plastic string would not be imposed strictly, the use of the deadly string could not be stopped.

“Why can’t the police administration catch manufacturers of the Chinese string to end the menace in society,” he said.

Meanwhile, police sources said the police would be registering FIRs against unidentified people as a routine exercise being initiated every year. The police have also launched an awareness drive to discourage the use of the Chinese string and child artistes had also been enrolled in the campaign.

