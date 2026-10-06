DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Despite expert caution, Ludhiana MC puts road cleaning project on F&CC agenda again

Despite expert caution, Ludhiana MC puts road cleaning project on F&CC agenda again

Advised against high-pressure washing of bituminous roads; civic body to seek nod at Oct 6 meet

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The proposed project has also raised a question over the existing mechanical sweeping arrangement of the MC. File
Advertisement

Despite a technical expert cautioning the Municipal Corporation (MC) against routine washing of bituminous roads, the civic body has again placed its Rs 81.54-crore mechanical sweeping and road-cleaning project before the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC), which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday where as many as 26 development agendas will be tabled during the meeting.

The move has raised questions over the road-washing component of the proposed contract, particularly as the MC itself had sought an expert opinion from the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology on whether bituminous roads could safely be cleaned through washing.

Advertisement

The MC had floated the tender for mechanical sweeping, washing, litter picking and horticulture work on main roads. The proposed contract is for three years, with a provision for extension by another two years. The tender process has already reached the financial-bid stage, with bids received from two firms.

Advertisement

Before proceeding with the award of the contract, the civic body sought the opinion of Dr Tanuj Chopra, faculty member, Department of Civil Engineering, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology.

In his communication to the MC (dated September 9), which is with The Tribune, Dr Chopra stated that while regular cleaning of urban roads was necessary, the method adopted should not damage the bituminous surface or allow excessive water to enter the pavement. Moisture entering the pavement, he cautioned, could weaken road layers and contribute to ravelling, potholes and other forms of pavement distress.

Advertisement

The expert recommended mechanised broom sweeping or vacuum sweeping as the preferred methods for routine cleaning of urban bituminous roads.

He also cautioned against regular or daily water sprinkling or high-pressure washing of bituminous roads. According to the opinion, water washing should only be undertaken where it was necessary and in a controlled manner, with the pressure, nozzle type, spray angle and distance properly regulated. High pressure, he said, should be restricted to removing stubborn deposits rather than being used for routine washing.

MC already has 9 mechanical sweeping machines

The proposed project has also raised a question over the existing mechanical sweeping arrangement of the MC. The civic body already has nine mechanical sweeping machines while Pyara Singh and Sons is carrying out mechanical sweeping work for the MC.

Despite having the existing machinery and a contractor engaged for mechanical sweeping, the civic body has again brought the larger road-cleaning proposal before the F&CC.

Despite the technical caution, the MC has again put the tender proposal before the F&CC for approval, during its meeting on Tuesday. The committee will, therefore, consider a major road-cleaning contract even as the technical opinion obtained by the civic body itself has advised that routine washing of bituminous roads should not be the preferred method of cleaning.

Despite repeated calls, MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar could not be contacted.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts