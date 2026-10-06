Despite expert caution, Ludhiana MC puts road cleaning project on F&CC agenda again

Despite a technical expert cautioning the Municipal Corporation (MC) against routine washing of bituminous roads, the civic body has again placed its Rs 81.54-crore mechanical sweeping and road-cleaning project before the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC), which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday where as many as 26 development agendas will be tabled during the meeting.

The move has raised questions over the road-washing component of the proposed contract, particularly as the MC itself had sought an expert opinion from the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology on whether bituminous roads could safely be cleaned through washing.

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The MC had floated the tender for mechanical sweeping, washing, litter picking and horticulture work on main roads. The proposed contract is for three years, with a provision for extension by another two years. The tender process has already reached the financial-bid stage, with bids received from two firms.

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Before proceeding with the award of the contract, the civic body sought the opinion of Dr Tanuj Chopra, faculty member, Department of Civil Engineering, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology.

In his communication to the MC (dated September 9), which is with The Tribune, Dr Chopra stated that while regular cleaning of urban roads was necessary, the method adopted should not damage the bituminous surface or allow excessive water to enter the pavement. Moisture entering the pavement, he cautioned, could weaken road layers and contribute to ravelling, potholes and other forms of pavement distress.

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The expert recommended mechanised broom sweeping or vacuum sweeping as the preferred methods for routine cleaning of urban bituminous roads.

He also cautioned against regular or daily water sprinkling or high-pressure washing of bituminous roads. According to the opinion, water washing should only be undertaken where it was necessary and in a controlled manner, with the pressure, nozzle type, spray angle and distance properly regulated. High pressure, he said, should be restricted to removing stubborn deposits rather than being used for routine washing.

MC already has 9 mechanical sweeping machines

The proposed project has also raised a question over the existing mechanical sweeping arrangement of the MC. The civic body already has nine mechanical sweeping machines while Pyara Singh and Sons is carrying out mechanical sweeping work for the MC.

Despite having the existing machinery and a contractor engaged for mechanical sweeping, the civic body has again brought the larger road-cleaning proposal before the F&CC.

Despite the technical caution, the MC has again put the tender proposal before the F&CC for approval, during its meeting on Tuesday. The committee will, therefore, consider a major road-cleaning contract even as the technical opinion obtained by the civic body itself has advised that routine washing of bituminous roads should not be the preferred method of cleaning.

Despite repeated calls, MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar could not be contacted.