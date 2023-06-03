 Despite high per capita availability in Punjab, diet needs supplements : The Tribune India

World Milk Day

Despite high per capita availability in Punjab, diet needs supplements

Despite high per capita availability in Punjab, diet needs supplements

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 2

The month of June starts with the celebration of an important beverage in our lives, that is milk. World Milk Day is observed every year on June 1 and the theme this year is ‘Showcasing how dairy is reducing its environmental footprint, while also providing nutritious foods and livelihoods’.

Milk is a good source of many vitamins and minerals. It has a good quantity of fat soluble vitamins like A, D, E and water-soluble B Complex vitamins such as thiamine and riboflavin. Vitamin A is important for growth and development, immunity and eye health while Vitamin D plays a major role in many metabolic functions. In India, milk is now fortified with Vitamin A and D. Milk is a rich source of calcium and provides 1,200 mg of calcium per litre. It also contains other minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, zinc and selenium.

Milk should be integral part of diet

Ideally, milk should be an integral part of everyone’s diet but despite the fact that per capita availability of milk in Punjab is 1,181 gm per day against the national average of 394 gm, the diet of young women of Punjab is quantitatively as well as qualitatively poor in protein, lysine and calcium as observed in a survey carried out by the Department of Food and Nutrition of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Experts from the Department of Food and Nutrition, PAU, said that if one does not like consuming plain milk, then one can try various types of flavoured milk which not only add taste but also provide health benefits. Badam milk, turmeric milk, cardamon milk and dates milk are some of the options or it can be consumed in the form of curd, lassi etc.

Meanwhile, the College of Dairy Science and Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), today celebrated World Milk Day by organising a daylong seminar on ‘Good Food, Health and Nutrition’.

A seminar was organised to raise awareness about the significance of milk and milk products as an essential component of a healthy diet.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, emphasised the importance of preserving buffaloes due to the techno-nutritional benefits of buffalo milk and its products. Dr Sumit Arora, principal scientist from ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, highlighted the importance of milk fortification with micronutrients and possible sustainable techniques for milk fortification.

Dr Vivek Sharma delivered an informative speech on the possible ways to detect plant-based ingredients to safeguard milk and dairy products against counterfeit ingredients. During the seminar, it was suggested to establish advanced facilities to check the adulteration of milk and milk products where farmers and consumers can analyse their milk and dairy products to ensure good food, health and nutrition.

