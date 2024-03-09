Despite high rate, gold remains good option for investment

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, March 8

Gold, favourite of Indian women, has reached an all-time high at Rs 65,000 per 10 gm (24 carat). If businessmen are to be believed, it will reach Rs 70K by the end of this year.

The yellow metal is not just a treasure for women, for investment point of view too, it remains a good option.

Anand Sekri, president, Jewellers’ Association, Ludhiana, said the new generation, which was educated and smart, deals in metal index.

“They buy and sell gold and make huge profits as in international market too, gold is 2,160 US dollar per ounce, which is highest till date,” said Sekri.

“Gold is to be given in weddings in India, there is no denying the fact. At the same time, we get surprised to see that even if it has reached an all-time high rate, there is no compromise at all. The mindset of women is like you should buy more gold than diamonds or stones as it will give you security (buy back). And in coming times, gold will be more expensive. They believe that for every woman, gold is the ultimate investment,” said a jeweller on the college road.

Jewellers maintained since not everyone can afford to buy the purest form of gold, people have started getting their jewellery made in 18 carats or 14 carats. “We get every kind of customer. During demonetisation, people purchased gold at Rs 65,000-Rs 70,000 per 10 gm. Even today, when the rates are genuinely high, most of the buyers refuse to budge on quality. But there are only a few people who prefer to compromise over quality as 18 carat or 14 carat are still budget-friendly”, said a senior sales woman at a leading gold showroom here.

