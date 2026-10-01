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Home / Ludhiana / Despite last-day rush, Ludhiana MC falls well short of property tax target

Despite last-day rush, Ludhiana MC falls well short of property tax target

Approximately Rs 105 crore property tax collected by the Ludhiana MC against a target of Rs 190 crore

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:35 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Residents line up at a suvidha kendra in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
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As Wednesday was the last day to avail the 10 per cent rebate on property tax payment, Municipal Corporation (MC) suvidha kendras witnessed long queues as residents rushed to clear their dues. However, the MC still fell well short of its Rs 190-crore target as the tally stood at Rs 105 crore, with figures for online payments made on Wednesday yet to be added.

MC secretary Vivek Verma said there was considerable footfall at the suvidha kendras on Wednesday and the civic body managed to collect a substantial amount. Zone D alone recorded a recovery of around Rs 4 crore till the evening, he said.

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The rush had been building up at the MC’s tax counters over the past few days. To manage the situation, the MC extended the working hours of the suvidha kendras by an hour, keeping them open till 6 pm. The online payment facility remained available till midnight.

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According to MC officials, the civic body had collected around Rs 95 crore property tax till Tuesday and another Rs 10 crore was received at the counters till 7 pm on Wednesday. The revenue generated through online payments on the final day was yet to be added to the total.

Additional staff was deployed at the centres to ensure taxpayers did not face problems while depositing their dues. Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar visited the Zone A suvidha kendra and interacted with taxpayers and employees to take stock of the arrangements.

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Prashar distributed water bottles among the people waiting at the centre as temperatures remained high during the day.

On the arrangements, Prashar said the collection process was proceeding smoothly and he had visited the centre to ensure residents did not face any difficulty in making their payments.

He added that from October 1, taxpayers will have to pay the full amount without the 10 per cent concession.

The MC now faces an uphill task in the coming months as it will have to depend on field recovery to meet its annual target.

Verma said residents generally come forward in September to take advantage of the rebate and from October onwards, MC officials are often forced to approach defaulters and recover pending dues.

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