Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 9

Despite efforts of the Municipal Corporation (MC) to carry out the dog sterilisation project in the city, there is no let-up in dog-bite cases in Ludhiana. This year, from January till now, the Civil Hospital has received 6,599 cases.

Keeping in view the high number of dog-bite cases, the Civil Hospital has now started administering tetanus injection at the dog-bite clinic itself to make it convenient for patients coming up for the administration of anti-rabies injection. The victim after dog bite is given tetanus injection within 72 hours of the injury along with anti-rabies vaccine.

On an average, 70-90 persons come for administration of anti-rabies vaccine and of these, 40-50 are new cases, which require tetanus injection as well.

“Earlier, a lot of time was wasted as the person had to go to the emergency ward to get tetanus injection and after that he/she used to come to the anti-rabies clinic for getting the anti-rabies injection. It is for the convenience of patients that we have made arrangements of both injections at one place,” said Dr Mandeep Sidhu, Senior Medical Officer at the Civil Hospital.

On the other hand, the Municipal Corporation’s dog sterilisation project seems to be a toothless tiger as the dog-bite cases continue to be reported in a large number.

The stray dog sterilisation project was kick-started in Ludhiana in February 2015 and the corporation claimed to have sterilised nearly one lakh dogs in the city so far and the project was extended for another six months in March.

But despite this, incidents of stray dog-bite continue to be reported from various parts of the city and huge rush can be witnessed at the dog-bite clinic of the Civil Hospital.

Suman, a resident of Ranjit Nagar, said a few months ago, a two-year-girl was badly attacked by a pack of four stray dogs in an adjacent colony on Barewal Road. She was badly injured after she was attacked and dragged by the stray canines.

She emphasised that there was an need for the government to take urgent measures to control the population of stray dogs. “During election campaigning by leaders of various political parties, we raised the issue with them and now, let’s see if anything will be done to resolve the menace,” she said.

Dr Vipul Malhotra from Ludhiana MC’s Veterinary branch said the project for dog sterilisation was on and every dog that was sterilised was also given an anti-rabies vaccine. “The MC is putting in every effort to control the menace of dog bite in the city,” he said.

Victims to get compensation

The State Health Department has formed a committee for formulating a policy to quantify dog bites and give compensation thereafter. It comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that it was the primary responsibility of a state to compensate victims of incidents involving stray animals and said in a case of dog bite, the financial assistance would be Rs 10,000 per tooth mark and Rs 20,000 for every 0.2 cm of wound wherein flesh was torn off.

