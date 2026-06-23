Despite summer break, Yoga Day events in Ludhiana saw huge turnout of NCC cadets, NSS volunteers

The International Day of Yoga celebrations across the district saw a huge turnout of National Cadet Corps (NCC) members and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers even as the summer break is currently underway at schools and colleges.

Advertisement

According to the data, a total of 3,086 NSS volunteers and NCC cadets from 25 schools and colleges participated in various events as part of the yoga day celebrations.

Advertisement

The Department of Youth Services, in coordination with Panjab University, Chandigarh, roped in 1,799 NSS volunteers, and the 19 Punjab Battalion NCC and 3 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC motivated 1,287 cadets to participate.

Advertisement

Lt Col Faizan Zahoor, commanding officer , 19 Punjab Battalion, emphasised the significance of incorporating yoga into daily life, particularly for the youth and defence aspirants.

Savita Bector, a yoga instructor from Doraha, said yoga was beneficial in mitigating a number of health risks. “Yoga adds longevity and makes life worth enjoying by keeping diseases at bay,” she added.

Advertisement

The volunteers said it was a wonderful experience as they were guided to perform various exercises and asanas. “I understood yoga is something to be practised every day to stay fit and healthy. Had I not been part of this day, I would have missed something important,” said Navneet Kaur, a student of Guru Nanak National College.

Harpreet, a volunteer from Ramgarhia Girls College, said the pleasant weather and the lush green lawns provided a befitting atmosphere.

State NSS officer Rupinder Kaur said the NSS units were directed to organise sessions in their own institutions and adopted villages. “We received a very good response from the district. I thank the colleges and schools for arranging sessions despite summer vacation and for convincing students to participate in large numbers. We will now map the data to plan follow-up yoga activities during NSS camps,” Kaur added.