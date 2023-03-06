Despite work order, vending zone project yet to see light of day

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 5

It seems to be a common scene here that many development projects were generally not completed on time. Even five months after the issuance of work order for setting up a vending zone on Hambran Road in Ludhiana, the project work has not been started on the ground level to date.

The work order for this project at an estimated cost of Rs 1.20 crore under the smart city mission was issued on September 21, 2022, and it was supposed to be completed by January 20, 2023, as per the contract.

This was said to be an important project under which MC’s first vending zone was to be set up for street vendors who have been fighting for their rights for a long time.

The site for the vending zone project was identified near Registrar’s office on Hambran Road but it was flooded with construction waste when the work order was issued as per the information. Sources said the site was later cleared but it is now being used for parking vehicles. An effluent treatment plant for the Dairy complex is said to be constructed at a nearby site.

To regulate street vendors in public areas and protect their rights, the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 has not been implemented here to date.

Tiger Singh of Rehri Phari Federation blamed MC for the same. He said that they have been waiting for the vending zones for a long time. MC is supposed to ensure the provision of vending zones with ensuring the availability of facilities like potable water supply, street lights, toilets, dustbins, etc. MC’s Superintending Engineer, Sanjay Kanwar said that there is still a proposal to set up vending zone at the same site on Hambran Road but they are also finding out other sites for the project. Notably, a total of 21725 street vendors were identified by the MC in the past. Of them, 5925 street vendors were in Zone A, 5377 in Zone B, 3654 in Zone C, and 6769 in Zone D.