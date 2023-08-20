Deteriorating living conditions in EWS Colony, courtesy MC apathy

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 19

Several localities in Ward number 17 are in a state of neglect, with the civic body authorities turning a blind eye to escalating issues. The living conditions in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Colony on Tajpur Road, which was developed to accommodate underprivileged residents, have deteriorated to an alarming extent. Its inhabitants are grappling with insanitary conditions due to the rampant overflow of sewage and unchecked dumping of waste.

A group of women, led by Pooja, from EWS Colony, expressed anger against the MC authorities. They highlighted that the road leading to their house had been inundated with stinking sewage and Municipal Corporation (MC) officials have failed to pay any attention to the issue. Health concerns are mounting in the community, as stagnant water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The dire situation is replicated in various pockets of the colony in the ward that falls under the Ludhiana East constituency.

What residents say We usually receive contaminated water supply. The sewerage system is in a disarray, compelling us to endure poor sanitation conditions. The MC’s neglect plagues the maintenance of parks. It must guarantee the provision of safe drinking water and a resolution to the longstanding sewage overflow issue. —Deepak Kumar from EWS Colony. Intermittent contaminated water supply had been troubling us. Waterlogging occurs during rainfall. Despite lodging multiple complaints via an app about insanitary conditions, no proper action has been taken. The MC should urgently address these issues. —Ramandeeep Prashar from Karam Colony

Hari Lal Bharti, a resident of EWS Colony, said they were forced to purchase potable water from the market due to the contamination of the water supplied by the civic body. Sewers persistently clog and overflow, causing ongoing distress. Notably, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) had established a market during the colony’s development, which has turned into a dumping ground for garbage since then.

A few parks were built along the main road in the colony with substantial funds but these spaces too have been left to deteriorate. Protective grills that were installed around park boundaries are either missing or stolen. Litter pervades the parks, while an adjacent vacant area has transformed into an open garbage dump in the absence of any check from the MC authorities. Besides, a few internal parks in the colony are also in a deplorable condition, seemingly for a long time. Stray cattle freely roam in streets and parks.

In addition, there was a lack of oversight regarding air pollution on Tajpur Road. Residents from different colonies had also voiced concerns about rise in snatching incidents, primarily committed by drug addicts, some residents said.

Residents of the neighbouring Karam Colony shared a similar discontent over insanitary conditions. A vacant site in their vicinity had been inundated with stinking water and waste. They expressed dissatisfaction with intermittent contaminated water supply and occurrence of water accumulation during rainfall in their locality.

In the Indra Puri area, residents are grappling with sporadic instances of contaminated water supply that emanates a sewage-like stench and sewage -related isssues. Moreover, some residents have raised objections about low water supply pressure. A woman said: “Though a new tube well was installed, it remains non-operational.” Another resident from the area highlighted the presence of dangling wires that went unaddressed by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).”

Former councillor Jasmeet Kaur from the Shiromani Akali Dal, who secured victory from the ward in 2018, was currently unreachable for comments. Her relative, who responded to the phone call on her behalf, claimed that significant development works, including road construction and development of parks, were initiated during her tenure, from March 2018 to March 2023.