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Home / Ludhiana / Developed by Ludhiana agri varsity, new seed packs can be sown without unpacking

Developed by Ludhiana agri varsity, new seed packs can be sown without unpacking

Ludhiana agri varsity officials say it is useful for kitchen gardens, urban households

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:00 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana agricultural university scientists say the method will encourage self-production of fresh and nutritious vegetables. File Photo
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Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed a new, user-friendly seed-packaging system for small-seeded vegetable crops, such as brinjal, tomato, and cauliflower.

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In the new system, small quantities of seeds are packed in specially prepared sowing packets, which can then be directly placed in pots or grow bags and covered with a cm or two of soil.

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PAU officials say it eliminates the need for special handling or unpacking of seeds.

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According to the officials, the new system has been developed keeping in mind the growing interest for small-scale gardening, especially in urban households.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal expressed hope the method will benefit farmers as well as household growers.

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He added that it would promote kitchen gardening in cities and towns, enabling families to make effective use of limited spaces, such as balconies, rooftops and courtyards, to enjoy fresh, safe and home-grown vegetables.

Sharing details, director of research Ajmer Singh Dhatt said the technology is aimed at encouraging kitchen gardening among urban households, apartment residents and other enthusiasts, especially those who often face difficulties in handling vegetable seeds. The technology simplifies sowing, helps in easy preservation of costly seeds and reduces wastage, he added.

Director of seeds Amandeep Singh Brar said each packet of seeds can produce three or four plants. Depending on space, the plants can either be kept in the same pot, transplanted into larger pots or shifted to other containers once they grow enough.

According to PAU scientists Navjyot Kaur and Anju Bala, the method will encourage self-production of fresh and nutritious vegetables, helping households meet daily needs. It will support pesticide-free vegetable production in kitchen gardens.

Officials said the university plans to make these seed packets available for various vegetables and ornamental crops to facilitate home gardening.

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