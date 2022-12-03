Developers, property owners suffer as GLADA portal remains non-functional

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 2

In the absence of a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) from the competent authority (the concerned area development authority), the Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Revenue have stopped the registration of sale deeds of properties in the colonies set up before March 2018. Without an NOC, new electricity connections can also not be obtained.

As a result, thousands of property owners and developers of such colonies are suffering because of a delay in the upgradation of portal set up by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) for the purpose.

The portal was set up for online submission of applications for NOC about two months ago (in September 2022). However, a software issue had later occurred and the portal is yet to become operational.

GLADA Estate Officer Dr Baljinder Singh Dhillon said about 550 online applications and 10,000 physical applications (hard copies) had been received by GLADA for NOCs after the portal was set up in September.

“Even though the portal is yet to become operational, staff has been deployed to scrutinise both online and physical applications and, on an average, 40-50 applications were being processed on a daily basis and NOCs were being issued to applicants,” Dr Dhillon said.

He said once the portal was upgraded and became fully functional, special efforts would be made to speed up the work for issuing NOCs by deploying additional staff.