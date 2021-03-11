Developers seek relief in grant of NOCs

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 11

In the wake of the state Revenue Department putting breaks on the registration of sale deeds without no objection certificate (NOC) from the competent authority and the real estate business having come to a complete standstill in the entire state, the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association (PCPDA) has urged the Punjab Government to intervene and stop misinterpretation of the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in this regard.

Gurwinder Singh Lamba, president of the association, said a delegation of developers met Punjab Minister Brij Mohan Jhimpa yesterday to emphasise upon him the urgent need to take up the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and facilitate grant of NOC and resume registration of sale deeds.

Lamba and other colonisers pointed out that due to misinterpretation of the HC directions, work related to the registration of sale deeds was completely stuck and revenue of the government from stamp duty had dropped by more than 70 per cent. Besides, the situation had created panic and uncertainty among plot and property buyers and other members of public.

The property developers emphasised that as per government notifications issued for the regularisation of illegal colonies in August 2013, December 2016 and October 2018, all individual plots and buildings in illegal colonies could be regularised after submitting the requisite composition fee irrespective of the status (regularised or not)) of the colonies. Moreover, colonies carved before 1995, standalone properties, rural abadis and declared colonies by the urban local bodies were not considered illegal. Hence, no NOC should be demanded for the registration of such properties.

The association made a fervent appeal to the government to issue clear instructions about the condition of NOCs with the demand that all sale deeds of plots/properties falling in illegal colonies carved before introduction of first policy for regularisation of colonies in March 2018 should be registered with NOCs and arrangements be made to issue NOCs at sub-division (tehsil) levels to facilitate the process of registration of sale deeds.

Among others, Ankur Singla, general secretary, and Deepak Badyal, joint secretary, were also present on the occasion.

