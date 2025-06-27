Development Authority clears encroachments from hundreds of acres

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) conducted a major anti-encroachment operation on Thursday, reclaiming hundreds of acres of land in the villages of Sekhowal, Salempur, Selkiyana, Haider Nagar, Garhi Fazal and Garcha.
The reclaimed land is set to be transferred to various central and state government departments for afforestation initiatives, aligning with the state government’s environmental goals.
The operation was executed by a dedicated team, comprising GLADA’s field, legal and revenue staff, supported by a strong police presence and overseen by a duty magistrate. The coordinated efforts ensured the efficient removal of illegal encroachments.
GLADA Chief Administrator Sandeep Kumar urged the public to refrain from encroaching on government land, emphasising that such activities are unlawful. He further announced that the GLADA will continue routine anti-encroachment drives in the coming days to safeguard public land and ensure its proper utilisation.
