Development works: Panel approves 50 proposals

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 22

In a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) held at the MC’s Zone D office today, about 50 proposals related to development works were approved.

The proposals include estimates related to road and street projects for different parts of the city. The meeting was headed by MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi while officials of different branches were present. Discussions were also held regarding projects under the Smart City Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission and the NCAP.