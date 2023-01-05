Devotees brave chill to participate in nagar kirtan

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, January 4

The ‘sangat’ (devotees) of the town and surrounding villages today braved the chill to take part in the nagar kirtan, taken out ahead of the Parkash Purab of the Tenth Guru Gobind Singh. The nagar kirtan started from the historic Gurdwara Reru Sahib here today and culminated late in the evening.

The devotees, braving the chill, reached the gurdwara early in the morning to participate in the nagar kirtan. ‘Ragis’ recited ‘shabads’ and the life and sacrifice of the Tenth Guru were recalled with devotion on the occasion. Thousands of devotees thronged the gurdwara to listen to the religious sermons.

‘Kar sewa’ (Community service) in-charge Baba Major Singh, along with president of the Gurdwara Reru Sahib management committee, Baljit Singh Hara, vice president Malkit Singh, committee members Surinder Singh, Parminder Singh, Manpreet Singh Manga and residents of the surrounding villages participated in the nagar kirtan.

Baba Major Singh said the supreme sacrifice of the great guru should not go in vain. “Guru Gobind Singhji was an embodiment of sacrifice and devotion. The present generation has a lot to learn from the selfless devotion for which the guru fought and sacrificed his whole family for the cause of the religion and truth. The modern day youth should try to walk on the path of justice and righteousness shown by the guru and improve their lives,” he said.

The gurdwara was decorated with balloons. Firecrackers were burst and the whole atmosphere was filled with religious sanctity and charm, which was doubled by the presence of a large number of devotees at the gurdwara. ‘Gataka’ was also performed on the occasion. ‘Langar’ was served among devotees, who sat in ‘pangats’. Many devotees performed ‘sewa’ with religious fervour throughout the day.