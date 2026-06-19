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Home / Ludhiana / Devotees mark Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom day in Sahnewal, Ludhiana

Devotees mark Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom day in Sahnewal, Ludhiana

Seva chief Major Singh said devotees from Sahnewal and nearby villages distributed sweetened water amid high temperatures

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Lovleen Bains
Sahnewal/Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:52 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Devotees serve sweetened water in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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The martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru, was observed with fervour on Thursday at the historic Gurdwara Reru Sahib in Sahnewal.

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Starting early in the morning, devotees paid obeisance and performed seva of sweetened water throughout the day.

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Seva chief Major Singh said devotees from Sahnewal and nearby villages distributed sweetened water amid high temperatures.

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“More than 10,000 people had the sweetened water and offered tributes to the Guru,” added Major Singh.

Children who performed seva expressed excitement. “We start waiting for this day weeks in advance. Yesterday, we collected raw materials required for the preparations. We enjoyed being a part of the great occasion,” said Simar, a Class VII student at a local school.

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Green Land Sr Sec Public School pays tributes

Ludhiana: Green Land Senior Secondary Public School observed the day through a virtual awareness programme. The students were sensitised to the significance of this day and enlightened about the life, teachings and sacrifice of Guru Arjan Dev.

Chain of Green Land Schools chairperson Rajesh Rudhra paid tributes to the Guru and said his life was a shining example of sacrifice, tolerance and spiritual strength.

Principal Baldeep Pandher said the Guru’s teachings continue to guide humanity towards the path of compassion, harmony and selfless service.

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