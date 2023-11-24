Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 23
Thousands of devotees paid obeisance to Khatu Shyam and Bala Ji during Gayaras Kirtan held at site of proposed Khaatu Shyam Mandir at Pohir Road here on Thursday.
Office bearers and activists of various social and religious organisations welcomed the Nishan Yatra that started from Sayeen Mandir and concluded at the temple site after passing through Galla Mandi, Gandhi Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, Railway Road and Main Bazar in the morning.
The events were organised by the local unit of the Shree Khaatu Shyam Sewa Mandal and Shri Bala Ji Trust.
Chhabeels and langars for devotees and participants of various items were organised on the occasion.
Decorated chariot, palki occupied by Baba Khaatu Shyam and groups of devotees carrying the flags were appreciated by all.
Many among the audience and spectators were seen dancing to the devotional songs during Kirtan and yatra.
Over 50 cops supervised by Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu and SHO City Sukhwinder Singh, were deployed to prevent any untoward incident due to diversion of traffic. Senior Executive Engineer Amandeep Khangura said electric supply was disconnected for brief spans in different areas as a proactive measure to avoid any electrocution accident.
