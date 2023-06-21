Devotees take out rath yatra in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

A rath yatra of Lord Jagannath was held by the ISKCON temple and Bhagwan Jagannath Rath Yatra Mahotsav Committee in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The scorching heat played spoilsport for the congregations this year, and there were not many people till 4.30 pm.

The yatra began from the Nav Durga Mandir at Jagraon Bridge at 4 pm. Organisers offered prasad to the idols of Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balbhadra and then distributed it among the devotees present on the occasion.

A beautifully decorated chariot of Lord Jagannath was pulled by the devotees. The yatra passed from Fountain Chowk to Ghumar Mandi, and later towards Aarti Chowk to reach Shehnshah Palace. Huge stalls of eatables were put up by businessmen residents on the entire route of the yatra to welcome the gods in the chariot.

It was only when the temperature came down in the evening that devotees came out from their houses to have a glimpse of the yatra. Bhajans and other devotional songs were played at the stalls by organisers and various kinds of eatables were offered to devotees.

There was a heavy deployment of police officials, including female cops, in the city to ensure that the yatra passed through peacefully.

Single-use plastic was being openly used while serving eatables to devotees.