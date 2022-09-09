Devotees throng Guga Mari at Chhapar village

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 8

Thousands of devotees thronged Guga Mari Mandir at Chhapar village in Ludhiana on the first day of Chhapar Mela to pay obeisance to ‘Nag Devta’.

Women and children outnumbered men on the first day, known as “Chowkis”. The police had a tough time to control the unexpectedly large gathering in at the mela in the evening.

Being one of the largest rural fairs in North India and revival of the event after three years of restrictions owing to Covid pandemic, groups of devotees started visiting the shrine to worship the reptilian friend of farmers by digging earth early in the morning. Devotees offered wheat, salt and milk as mark of respect to ‘Nag Devta’.

A large number of merry-go-rounds, funfair stalls, vends of eatables and toys did brisk business on the first day of the fair.