Devotees throng gurdwaras, seek blessings on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary

The Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated across the city with great religious fervour and devotion on Wednesday. Beginning early in the morning, devotees flocked to major gurdwaras to offer prayers.

Advertisement

Like each year, Gurdwara Singh Sabha at Sarabha Nagar witnessed a huge gathering of devotees, many of whom were seen participating in sewa by washing utensils, preparing langar and serving the sangat.

Advertisement

Similar scenes were witnessed at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib, Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sahib, Gurdwara Alamgir Sahib and Gurdwara Nanaksar, where devotees bowed their heads and immersed themselves in the spiritual atmosphere.

Advertisement

The rush of devotees continued throughout the day. Candles and lamps were lit in several major gurdwaras in the evening to pay glowing tributes to Guru Nanak Dev on his birth anniversary.

The sacred day emphasises the guru’s eternal teachings—‘God is one’, ‘Kirat karo, naam japo, vand chhakko’, ‘Be truthful and honest’, and ‘Love humanity’—which continue to inspire generations.