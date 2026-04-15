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Home / Ludhiana / Devotees throng Sahnewal’s historic gurdwara on Baisakhi

Devotees throng Sahnewal’s historic gurdwara on Baisakhi

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Lovleen Bains
Sahnewal, Updated At : 09:30 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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Devotees during a langar at Gurdwara Reru Sahib in Sahnewal on Tuesday.
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Devotees thronged Gurdwara Reru Sahib here on Tuesday to pay their obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.

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They started reaching the historic gurdwara early in the morning and continued till late into the evening.

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People from all age groups, including the elderly being supported by their children and grandchildren, were seen headed to the gurdwara to seek the blessings of the Guru.

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The ‘ragi jathas’ performed ‘shabad kirtan’ throughout the day, along with recitals related to the life of the tenth Sikh Guru.

Major Singh, kar sewa chief, delved into how Guru Gobind Singh formed the Khalsa Panth in 1699. He said everyone visiting the holy place should take home some lessons given by the Guru.

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“Sikhs should be fearless, just as our Guru taught us. We should never bow before falsehood and injustice. The Guru’s home knows no high or low, and the doors open equally for everyone. A Sikh should be a saint or a soldier, as per what time demands. Service of the poor, needy and the downtrodden should be executed with humility to seek the Guru’s blessings,” he said.

Virsa Singh, head Granthi, said devotees should visit the gurdwara regularly and perform service to take the Guru’s blessings.

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