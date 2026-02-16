Devotees throng Ludhiana temples on Mahashivratri

People were brimming with religious fervour as the city saw vibrant celebrations of Mahashivratri. Devotees thronged Shiv temples across the city, starting midnight. The festivities, which began in the early hours, continued till midnight on Sunday, turning the city’s spiritual spaces into hubs of devotion, festivity and community bonding.

Temples were adorned with flowers, lights and intricate decorations, creating a festive atmosphere that drew thousands of worshippers. Long queues formed outside major temples as people waited to offer prayers.

The sound of bells, chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” and devotional songs filled the air.

Community meals, or langars, were organised at various places, serving traditional delicacies such as fritters, chole kulche, and pooris. Some stalls also offered noodles and manchurian, reflecting the city’s evolving food culture.

Devotional songs echoed through temple courtyards, with groups of singers and musicians keeping the atmosphere lively.

Sharing her feelings, a devotee at the Durga Mata Mandir said. “Mahashivratri is the night when we feel closest to Lord Shiv. Standing in the temple, surrounded by chants and lights, I feel peace and strength. It is a blessing to be part of this celebration.”

Temple priests emphasised the spiritual significance of the occasion. A priest said, “Mahashivratri is about devotion, discipline and the triumph of good over evil. We encourage devotees worship and reflect on the values of simplicity and truth that Lord Shiv embodies.”

Temples buzzing with activity

Mandi Ahmedgarh: A sea of devotees were seen at temples in Malerkotla to pay obeisance on Mahashivratri.

Organisers said they had to make extra arrangements for accommodating devotees early in the morning and at the evening as the crowd was more than what they had expected.

Devotees marched towards Ranikeshwar Temple near Dhuri, Pohir, Rohira, Dehlon, Chehlan, Samashpur, Kanganwal and Barundi villages, and Ahmedgarh, Raikot and Payal towns to pay obeisance at ancient Shiv temples.

Police and administration officials said additional measures were taken to manage crowds at Prachin Mahadev Mandir at Payal, Pohir , Rohira and Ranike. These temples are renowned because of their historic background connected with the Mahabharata.

Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and Municipal Council president Vikas Krishan Sharma visited most of the temples in their areas to seek blessings of Lord Shiv.

Administration officials remained on toes to manage traffic.