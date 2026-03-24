Devp works in one part of Ludhiana trigger traffic chaos

Development activity concentrated just to one part of Ludhiana has added chaos to traffic, with several sites dug up at the same time. Instead of easing lives, overlapping construction projects have left commuters battling gridlock. From Damoria Bridge to the Jagraon flyover, diversions and closures have turned once-busy routes into daily choke points. This has led to frustration among residents, who feel progress has come at the cost of planning, especially as the pace of development has picked up in the shadow of the approaching 2027 elections.

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The Clock Tower and Mata Rani Chowk areas, once manageable thoroughfares, are now choked with traffic due to diversions from multiple construction sites. On one side, the Domoria Bridge road is under construction, forcing vehicles to funnel through Clock Tower and the Lakkar Bridge flyover. Residents recall that the bridge had already been closed for an extended period when railway lines were laid, and now the roadwork has added another layer of disruption.

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“Both these works could have been done together. My son’s school is on the other side of Domoria bridge, and I have to take a longer route while moving through traffic jam,” lamented Subhash, a local resident.

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A few kilometers away, the Jagraon bridge flyover near Chand Cinema is also under partial maintenance. With only one side of the bridge open, traffic is being re-routed, adding to the congestion around the Clock Tower.

“There is huge traffic concentration around the Clock Tower due to ongoing construction works. Development works are for the people, but they should have been started in a systematic manner, so that one area is not over-congested with traffic,” said another commuter Ravinder Singh.

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The ripple effect extends further. In Salem Tabri, road construction has begun, leaving drivers struggling to navigate uneven and congested stretches. Residents argue that the overlapping timelines of these projects are compounding the city’s traffic woes.

Another citizen pointed out the political undertones of the sudden surge in activity. “As elections are approaching, development works have gained pace. But these works should have been completed if planned in a systematic manner, rather than starting at once. It seems more like an election propaganda,” he remarked.

The common sentiment among Ludhiana’s residents is not opposition to development itself, but to the lack of coordination. “With multiple projects concentrated in close proximity, commuters are left stranded in long jams, schoolchildren get late and businesses face logistical hurdles,” adds Kamalpreet, a resident of Daresi area.

While the city awaits the completion of these projects, the immediate need is for better traffic management and phased planning. Development is meant to ease lives, but for now, Ludhiana’s residents are paying the price of progress with hours lost in gridlock, says a teacher from nearby Kamla Lotia College.