Deworming tablets distributed among children in Ahmedgarh

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 11

At least 6,000 schoolchildren were given deworming tablets during the second phase of the National Deworming Day on Thursday.

Dr Rajesh Garg, Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Ahmedgarh, said members of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakarm teams, led by Dr Ashish Kumar and MPHW Azaz Ali, visited over 40 anganwadi centres besides nine government and private schools to administer albendazole tablets today. The children who were given tablets were below the age of 19.

The majority of schools had made arrangements to get tablets administered during the mid-day meal sessions.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mukesh Chander said the administration of deworming tablets, twice a year, was imperative for all children from age of 1 year to 19 years as it directly affected their performance in studies.

Dr Mukesh Chander said a large number of students lag behind in studies as they frequently fall ill due to infestation of various kinds of intestinal worms.