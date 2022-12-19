DGP announces reward for cops

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 18

After PCR cops nabbed two criminals in a hot chase in Jamalpur, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav announced cash rewards and appreciation letters to the cops.

The accused were identified as Ranjan Kumar Yadav (24) of Ram Nagar and Manav Kumar of Dhandari Khurd. The police recovered a .32 bore pistol with three live cartridges, 200-kg iron stolen by the accused and an Activa scooter (PB10EC7982).

As per Police Commissioner Ludhiana Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DGP Yadav announced appreciation letter for Additional DCP (Operations) Sameer Verma who was recently told to energise the PCR in Commissionerate and Rs 21,000 each reward along with DG Commendation Disc for head constable Basant Lal, senior constable Dharminder Singh, Rs 11,000 each cash reward for SI Saudagar Ali and ASI Dalbir Singh.

CP Sidhu, while addressing a press conference, said on Saturday at around 2 am when our PCR cops were patrolling in the Police Zone-4, on suspicion they signalled scooter-borne persons to stop for checking. Suspect instead of paying heed to cops, accelerated the scooter. On this, PCR cops turned more suspicious about the suspects and started chasing the accused. During chase, the accused also pointed gun at the cops but PCR cops didn’t budge and successfully nabbed the duo after a hot chase.“We are now doing full efforts to make our night policing active. To energise the PCR cops, ADCP (Operations) Sameer Verma has been asked to supervise the functioning of PCR and ensure fullest utilisation of PCR cops for effective night policing. The arrest of these two criminals is the result of our alertness,” Sidhu said.

One of the nabbed accused Ranjan turned out to be a hardened criminal as he is already facing eight cases of various crimes registered against him since 2016. Since the accused were carrying illegal weapon, they could be on the way to commit some major loot, Sidhu said. “We will interrogate the accused to inquire about their involvement in past crimes and other gang members,” CP added.