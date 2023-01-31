DGP for speedy disposal of complaints

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

Director General of Police (DGP), Community Affairs Division, and Women Affairs, Gurpreet Kaur Deo, held a meeting with officials to review the functioning of services such as SAANJH and Punjab Police Mahila Mittar.

CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu and IGP, Ludhiana Range, Kasutubh Sharma, were also present at the Police Lines here.

The DGP interacted with officials and checked the progress of cases related to crime against women. She laid emphasis on the improvement of probe skills and speedy disposal of complaints pertaining to crime against women.

She checked the status of services such as police clearance certificates and NOCs for the Kartarpur Corridor. She asked them to ensure services were provided on a timely basis.