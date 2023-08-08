DGP inaugurates police station, conference hall

Ludhiana, August 7
DGP Gaurav Yadav today inaugurated a conference hall at the District Police Office in Khanna.
“Various seminars, meetings and events in the interest of raising the standard of work of the Police Department can now be held at the conference hall,” said Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal.
The DGP also inaugurated a newly constructed building of the Police Station City-1 Khanna. The police officials said that a review meeting regarding the law and order situation and general crime in the Ludhiana range was also held in the view of the upcoming Independence Day.
Police officials and personnel of the Ludhiana Range, who had performed well, were honoured with DGPs Commendation Discs and CC-1 certificates to encourage and motivate them to perform their duties efficiently.
