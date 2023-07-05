Dhaba owner booked for serving dead rat in dish

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 4

After a nauseating video purportedly filmed at Parkash Dhaba showing a dead rat covered with gravy in a non-vegetarian dish served to a customer recently went viral, the police have registered a case against the eatery owner under Sections 269 and 273 of the IPC.

A heated argument had ensued between the customer and the restaurant owner when the former had alleged that the dead rodent was found in the meal served to him. The dhaba owner has, however, trashed the customer’s claim, asserting that it is just a bid to hurt his business. The clip, which has been doing the rounds on the internet, has also sparked a massive backlash from social media users, who have been bashing the eatery.