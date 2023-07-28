Dhaliwal sisters clinch gold in karate

Mahesh Sharma
Mandy Ahmedgarh, July 27
Aseem Kaur Dhaliwal and Anshreet Kaur Dhaliwal, popularly known as the Dhaliwal sisters, brought laurels to the town once again by winning gold medals in their respective categories during the 2nd WSKO Open Punjab Cup Karate Championship 2023 organised by the World Shotokan Karate Organisation (Punjab) and the Veer Fighter Karate Club Banga at Banga in SBS Nagar recently.
Karate coach Mithun Marwaha shared that Aseem had participated in the sub-junior category while Anshreet had showcased her talent in the junior u-15 category.
