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Home / Ludhiana / Dhaliwal takes over as Ludhiana agricultural varsity VC, calls for collective efforts

Dhaliwal takes over as Ludhiana agricultural varsity VC, calls for collective efforts

Dhaliwal urges scientists, teachers, researchers and the non-teaching staff to work together with dedication

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Dr Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal takes charge as Punjab Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor in the presence of senior officials in Ludhiana on Thursday.
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Dr Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday took charge as the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Vice-Chancellor.

In his message to the PAU fraternity after assuming office, he called for collective commitment to strengthening the university’s legacy of scientific excellence and service to the farming community.

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Recalling the PAU’s historic role in transforming India from a food-deficient nation into one of abundance, he said the university’s responsibilities had become even more significant in the face of contemporary challenges facing agriculture.

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He urged scientists, teachers, researchers and the non-teaching staff to work together with dedication to advance the PAU’s mission and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

Dhaliwal’s appointment marks a significant development for the university as the state’s agriculture seeks sustainable solutions to challenges in crop diversification, natural resource conservation and farm profitability.

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Born and raised in a rural family in Mansa district, Dhaliwal has remained closely connected to farmers and rural communities throughout his career.

A horticulture specialist with a speciality in fruit science, he has contributed extensively to crop improvement and promoted horticultural diversification in Punjab.

His appointment has been widely welcomed by faculty members, employees and university officials, who described the decision as “timely and beneficial” for the institution as well as the state’s agriculture.

The development ended nearly two months of wait following the retirement of former VC Dr SS Gosal on August 18.

During the intervening period, the additional charge of the VC was initially assigned to PAU Registrar Rishi Pal Singh. Then, IAS officer Sukhjeet Pal Singh, who was appointed as the PAU Registrar by the state government in September, assumed the additional duties of the VC.

Dhaliwal is an alumnus of the PAU. He completed BSc agriculture, MSc (pomology) and a PhD from the university. He served as the dean of the College of Agriculture, Additional Director of Research (Horticulture) and Director of Extension Education at the PAU.

PAU Registrar Sukhjeet Pal Singh congratulated Dhaliwal and said the university fraternity looked forward to working under his guidance.

Estate Officer TS Riar called the appointment a welcome step and said Dhaliwal’s long association with the PAU and a deep understanding of agricultural issues made him an ideal choice for the post.

PAU Teachers’ Association president HS Kingra said there could not have been a better choice. He said Dhaliwal’s vast experience as a scientist, teacher and administrator will help the university achieve new milestones.

PAU Employees’ Union president Baldev Singh Walia said employees had high expectations from the new VC.

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