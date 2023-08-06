 Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at Rs 17.6 cr : The Tribune India

  Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at Rs 17.6 cr

Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at Rs 17.6 cr

PM to lay stone of Rs 529-cr Ludhiana junction upgrade project today

Dhandari Kalan rly station to be revamped at Rs 17.6 cr

Work on to revamp the Ludhiana railway station. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 5

The Centre has approved the revamp of the Dhandari Kalan railway station in Ludhiana district and has sanctioned a sum of Rs 17.6 crore for the purpose, the government has said.

It will be the second railway station after Ludhiana city in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, to be revamped under the “Amrit Bharat Station Yojana” of the railways. As many as 508 junctions have been covered under the ambitious scheme for remodelling and redevelopment across the country, officials have revealed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the major upgrade project of Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan railway stations among others in the country on Sunday at 11 am through video conferencing, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Northern Railway, Ferozepur division, Sanjay Sahu, said.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit said a sum of over Rs 5,000 crore had been allocated for the redevelopment of railway stations in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Lauding the Union Government’s decision to invest in the comprehensive redevelopment of Ludhiana, Dhandari Kalan, Chandigarh and 20 other railway stations in Punjab, the Governor said the revamp of railway stations would have a transformative impact on the railway infrastructure in Punjab and Chandigarh, thereby elevating significantly amenities at these stations and facilitating improved facilities for passengers.

“The generous allocation to the tune of Rs 4,762 crore for 22 railway stations of Punjab and Rs 436 crore for the Chandigarh railway station will bolster the development process in the north of Delhi,” he said, adding that Chandigarh already represents an important economic hub in the region and redevelopment of its station will improve the overall efficiency of economic operations and passenger traffic in a big measure.

Confirming that the Prime Minister will virtually kick-start the work on the projects on Sunday, Purohit said the Ludhiana railway station had got the lion’s share of Rs 460 crore for the revamp.

Among other junctions in Punjab, Dhandari Kalan in Ludhiana Rs 17.6 crore, Kotkapura in Faridkot has got Rs 23.7 crore, Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib Rs 25.1 crore, Ferozepur Cantonment Rs 27.6 crore, Abohar in Ferozepur Rs 21.1 crore, Mansa Rs 26 crore, Mohali Rs 23.2 crore and Patiala railway station will be upgraded at the cost of Rs 47.5 crore.

Ludhiana work in full swing

The work to upgrade the Ludhiana railway station at the cost of Rs 528.95 crore is in full swing. The project, which was awarded at the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode to a local firm on December 19 last, has been targeted to be completed by August 2, 2025.

Being undertaken through the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, the redevelopment work entails a host of new facilities and upgrade of existing services to give a new and modern look to the British era’s biggest junction in Ferozepur division, officials have revealed. The total project cost of Rs 528.95 crore included the contract value of Rs 472.94 crore, project management consultant cost of Rs 4.56 crore and other allied expenditures.

The development assumes significance as it will be the first major revamp of the railway station established way back in 1860.

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project recently, told The Tribune that the geotechnical investigation and survey work had already been completed while 95 per cent of the work involving relocation of existing facilities had also been finished so far.

He said Northern Railway General Manager had informed him that 75 per cent of the approvals for architectural designs had already been accorded, 55 per cent of the structural design approvals had been obtained and 35 per cent of the MEP design approvals had also been granted so far.

