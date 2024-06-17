Dhandari Khurd residents bear the brunt of overflowing sewers

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 16

Choked sewers have made life difficult for residents of Dhandari Khurd, Ward Number 25. Sewer water is overflowing on the road, making it tough for the people to commute.

The unbearable smell of the sewer water has made life a living hell for the people living here. Residents of the Dhandari Khurd area complained that the problem is not new and has been lingering on from years and although they have submitted numerous complaints with the concerned authorities but they have failed to resolve the issue.

Streets inundated with sewer water in Ward Number 25 in Dhandari Khurd, Ludhiana. Tribune photo

Sukhwinder Singh, area resident, said Dharamshala Road in the ward is often seen flooded with sewage water. “It is an open invitation to disease and with summers at its peak, the threat of spread of water borne disease looms large,"

According to the residents, they often find alternative routes due to sewage overflow.

“It has been nearly 10 years that we are facing this problem but it has not been solved. Politicians come here during the elections, make tall promises but nothing is done and our problem remain the same,” said another resident, Kanta.

Further, another resident added that with monsoon season approaching near, the things will turn out to be more difficult. The area faces the problem of sewage overflows frequently and alleged that the sewage disposal unit was not functioning properly. “Unhygienic conditions pose a serious risk of disease outbreaks,” he said.

The residents said MC officials were well-aware of problems being faced by the residents due to the overflowing sewage accumulating in streets but nothing had been done to resolve the problem till date.

“It has become difficult to step out of our homes because streets remain flooded with sewage water. Worst affected are small children as they cannot step out of the house and the parents need to keep a watch on them. In case they step out, it can prove harmful for them,” said area resident Aman.

Sub divisional officer Kamal Singh said 90 per cent of the problem of this area has been solved and 10 percent is pending and the department is working on it.

“It is every three months that sewer jetting is done at this area. The residents should also understand their responsibility and not throw plastic ears in the drains which result in clogging. The remaining work will be completed in the coming months,” he said.

