Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 24

Tension escalated today as residents of Dhandari Khurd, a village that falls under the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) jurisdiction, opposed the MC’s plan to install a static waste compactor system at a temporary garbage dump site near the cremation ground. The residents, who have long been demanding the removal of the garbage dump, staged a protest against the MC authorities on Saturday.

MC and police officials, who arrived at the site to initiate the civil work, returned empty-handed as irked residents staged a dharna at the site.

The residents alleged that the MC officials didn’t consult the residents before making the decision to construct a permanent waste compactor system in that area.

Sukhwinder Singh, a resident, said the villagers had repeatedly urged the civic body and the elected representatives, including MLA and former councillor, to relocate the waste dump and transform the area into a park and playground. He lamented that the MC had previously established a garbage dump on land where the villagers used to play volleyball or other sports. He said, “We have been pleading with the MC to remove the garbage dump from the said site. We demand the development of a park and playground once the dump is removed.”

A resident said instead of addressing their concerns, the MC intends to install a static waste compactor system. If a waste compactor is installed in this location, garbage will be brought from other areas as well. In case the compactor malfunctions, similar to the one near Dugri Bridge, it will cause significant hardship for the people in this area, he said.

Notably, MC has failed to repair or replace the waste compactor near the Dugri Bridge, which is lying defunct for around two years, to date.

Paramjit Singh, a former councillor from Ward 28, said MC officials had arrived at the site earlier in the day to engage with the protesting residents. “In response to the officials’ request, the villagers will soon be taken to the waste compactor site in Sarabha Nagar. Subsequently, they will make a collective decision regarding their course of action,” he said.

Balwinder Singh, MC’s executive engineer, said the MC has to install waste compactor system at this site in Dhandari Khurd. However, the villagers were opposing the move.