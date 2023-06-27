Dhandari Khurd residents protest against waste compactor in village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 26

On Monday, residents of Dhandari Khurd expressed their dissent once again through a protest, objecting to the site chosen by the MC Ludhiana for installing a static waste compactor in their village. The inhabitants urged for the removal of a temporary garbage dump from the said site situated near a cremation ground in Dhandari Khurd and demanded that the site should be converted into a park and playground instead of hosting a waste compactor.

Harjinder Singh, a resident of the village, stated, “We have been continuously demanding the removal of the garbage dump from this location. However, instead of addressing our concerns, the MC proceeded with plans to install a static waste compactor. We strongly oppose the presence of any garbage dump or waste compactor in this area. Therefore, we are staging a protest against the MC’s decision. We demand the immediate removal of the garbage dump and then the conversion of the site into a park and playground for the benefit of the community.”

On the request of MC officials, a group of residents, accompanied by former councillor Paramjit Singh, visited the static waste compactor in Sarabha Nagar on Sunday.

A resident of Dhandari Khurd, Sucha, said, “We had visited the compactor site in Sarabha Nagar. But, foul smell was emanating from it. The residents firmly rejected the idea of providing land to the MC for the installation of a waste compactor in Dhandari Khurd. We are demanding development of a park and playground on the said site instead of giving it for installation of compactor.”

Meanwhile, MC officials led by Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh along with police force had reached the site to start the construction work on Monday but they were returned empty handed.

Call for dump to be removed