Dhande villagers adopt MB plough, shun stubble burning

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 14

In order to deal with the stubble after paddy harvesting, farmers of Dhande village in Samrala have decided to adopt machinery rather than resorting to stubble burning. The villagers have resolved to the use of mould board (MB) plough for the purpose of preparing the fields for sowing potato crops.

Mould board plough can help in getting the desired depth in the soil more easily. It buries the weeds entirely as it inverts the soil completely — Beant Singh, sarpanch of Dhande village

A farmer, Jagtar Singh, used the MB plough for preparing his fields for sowing on half of his land last year. On the other half, he used the conventional method of sowing. Talking to this correspondent, he shared his experience: “The rains that lashed the region destroyed the potato crop sown by the conventional method, whereas the one which was sown on the field where MB plough was used was rescued. Last year, I only used MB plough on two-and-a-half acres of land but looking at the results, I have made up my mind to use it on the entire land this year and leave stubble burning once and for all. The crop sown with the plough absorbed the standing water and was saved. To my utter astonishment, the size of the potatoes was three times larger than the normal ones and there was an increase of 10 quintal per acre in the yield.”

Beant Singh, the sarpanch of Dhande village, has also adopted modern techniques of sowing crops in the past years. He said: “MB plough can helps in getting the desired depth in the soil more easily. Moreover, it helps in clearing the ground after harvesting and creates a levelled surface for sowing seeds. It also saves the crucial time of the farmer as the field is prepared well in time and with greater accuracy. The MB plough buries the weeds entirely as it inverts the soil completely.”

Lovepreet Singh, another villager who has adopted the technique, said, “The plough eliminates pests altogether. The soil health also improves as its water retention capacity gets increased.”

Chief Agricultural Officer Dr Amanjit Singh appreciated the efforts of Dhande villagers and hoped that more farmers adopted modern techniques like the MB plough when their success was shared by word of mouth to them. Such positive, voluntary initiatives can go a long way in fighting the menace of stubble burning, he added.