Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 12

Residents of Dharampura, Dhoka Mohalla and nearby low-lying areas are facing distress caused by extensive flooding due to the swollen Ganda Nullah for nearly five days. Sewage flowed back by the swollen Ganda Nullah has inundated streets and numerous houses in the affected areas. Frustrated with the lack of action from the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities and elected representatives, the residents have taken to the streets to mark their protest on Wednesday.

Living under hell-like conditions: residents The protesting residents from Dharampura and Dhoka Mohalla said the sewage was flowing into streets and their houses, forcing them to live under hell-like conditions.

Expressing outrage at the government’s failure to drain out the foul-smelling floodwater, the residents blocked the Shingar Cinema Road near Baba Than Singh Chowk for around four hours.

The prevailing unsanitary conditions present a severe risk of an epidemic outbreak. People of all ages are forced to wade through sewage-filled floodwaters, exposing themselves to the potential dangers of contracting diseases and skin infections. The situation remains similar in Harbanspura, Shivaji Nagar, and other nearby low-lying regions, exacerbating the plight of the affected residents.

A group of protesting women also announced to boycott the upcoming MC elections if the problem was not resolved soon. They slammed elected representatives and the civic body authorities for turning a blind eye to the accumulated stinking water in their houses and streets.

A resident, Babbu from Dharampura, said the sewage mixed water from the Ganda Nullah was flowing into the streets through the sewerage system, causing immense distress to them for the past five-six days. The situation is particularly worse in street number 1 of Dharampura. But the authorities failed to address the issue appropriately due to which they were forced to hold the protest.

A resident of Dhoka Mohalla, Aman, said there was an accumulation of foul-smelling water, reaching up to three-four feet in certain areas. Despite this, the authorities have not taken any measures to resolve the problem. Later, an MC team reached Dharampura and started operations to drain out the water.