Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 8

Following the floods triggered by polluted waters of the nearby Ganda Nullah in Dhoka Mohalla, situated in Ward 56 (as per the 2018 ward delimitation), in July this year, residents still grapple with fear when the area gets rainfall as no concrete steps have been taken to prevent a recurrence of such a situation.

Many residents had experienced significant damages to their furniture and home appliances, with walls stained by the polluted floodwater.

Notably, the Ganda Nullah merges with the severely polluted Buddha Nullah. The residents said when the Buddha Nullah experienced a surge in the water levels, the chemical and sewage-laden water from the Ganda Nullah reversed its course into the sewer lines, leading to the inundation of streets and houses in the vicinity. It led to an unpleasant scenario where polluted floodwater persisted in streets and homes for at least 10 days.

What residents say We suffered extensive losses when highly 10 days earlier this year after the water from the Ganda Nullah flowed back. Many of our household appliances were damaged but we have not received any compensation. We urge the civic body to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future. — Narinder Kaur The sewer line frequently gets clogged and overflows, leading to the accumulation of foul-smelling water near our property. It not only affects us but also inconveniences commuters. The Municipal Corporation must address the issue promptly. —Sanjeev Kumar

Harpreet Singh, a resident of Dhoka Mohalla, recalled the distressing days when black polluted water invaded his home, causing damage to his furniture, refrigerator and other household appliances. Stains from the polluted water still mar the walls of his house. He expressed disappointment that his family has not received any compensation for the damaged furniture and appliances to this day. One of the beds damaged by the chemical and sewage-laden water is still lying in his house. He added: “We are seeking a permanent solution to prevent such situation in the future.”

Many residents have constructed cemented barriers at entrances to their homes and inside to prevent floodwater from entering their rooms. Some residents expressed frustration, noting that a list detailing their losses was compiled, but the government has not provided any compensation to the affected people in their area. A few residents even shared their plan to boycott the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections to protest this injustice.

Meanwhile, residents reported common waterlogging on Gaushala Road and in some parts of Harabanspura in the ward. Additionally, traders voiced their concerns about sewer overflows on Circular Road in Madhopuri, urging the civic body to take necessary steps to clean the sewer lines using a super suction machine. Furthermore, several sections of Circular Road have got damaged.

Traffic congestion and a lack of parking spaces are other major issues plaguing markets in the Madhopuri area.

In the narrow streets of nearby Tilak Nagar, dangling electricity and broadband cables pose another significant problem. Traders also complained that sewers in the area are not cleaned promptly. A trader in Tilak Nagar said, “The older sewer lines are smaller in size and need upgrading to larger pipes to prevent clogs and overflows. Additionally, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) must address the issue of dangling wires, as electrical sparks are a common occurrence here.”

Former Congress councillor Sham Sundar Malhotra was unavailable for comments.