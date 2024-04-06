Dhruv, Armaan Walia win tennis tournament

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 5

Top seed Dhruv Singh of Uttar Pradesh and Armaan Walia from Punjab emerged champions in the boys’ singles (U-12 and U-16) sections, respectively, in the HTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament that concluded at Harvest Tennis Academy ground at Jassowal near here on Friday.

In the boys’ U-12 final, Dhruv Singh proved his class and edged out second seed Prabhnoor Singh of Delhi 6-4, 6-4 while in the boys’ U-16 category, top seed Armaan Walia of Punjab stitched up an easy victory (6-2, 6-0) against his state mate and fifth seed Aryaveer Singh.

