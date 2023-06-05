Dhruv Pandove Trophy: Ludhiana-Mohali tie remains unresolved

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 4

The third and last league match played between Ludhiana and Mohali in group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy remained unresolved. The match concluded at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, on Sunday.

However, on the basis of lead of 99 runs in the first innings, Ludhiana earned three points and hosts Mohali had settled with one point. Ludhiana finished at the second spot with seven points while Moga topped the points table with nine points.