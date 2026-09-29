Dia Mirza shines at NOOR-E-MEHFIL fashion show with Ludhiana women

It was a different experience for many women from the city as they got an opportunity to walk the ramp with Bollywood diva Dia Mirza at “NOOR-E-MEHFIL”, an exquisite fashion showcase celebrating India’s timeless heritage, organised by the FLO Chapter of Ludhiana.

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Conceptualised around the theme “Where Heritage Meets New Horizons”, the fashion show brought together the grandeur of couture, the richness of Indian craftsmanship and a strong message of women empowerment.

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Dia Mirza, the showstopper at the event, mesmerised the audience with her elegance, poise and beauty as she took to the stage. Known for combining her influence in the world of cinema with her commitment to environmental and social causes, Mirza has consistently used her public platform to champion issues close to her heart.

The afternoon witnessed the participation of FLO members, leading doctors from the city, prominent influencers and distinguished women from different walks of life, who came together to walk the ramp and celebrate the essence of Indian fashion and femininity.

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Their participation added a personal and empowering dimension to the showcase, making it a celebration not just of couture, but also of the women who shape the community.

Beyond the glamour and grandeur, Noor-E-Mehfil carried a meaningful social purpose. The funds generated through the fashion show will be utilised towards the education of underprivileged girls.

Aishni Sethi, present chairperson of FLO, who walked the ramp with Dia Mirza along with several others, said FICCI FLO Ludhiana was committed to creating opportunities for women and girls and enabling them to build brighter and more empowered futures.

“We are privileged to be a part of this mega event. Such events bring freshness and add confidence to personality,” said Sanam Mehra, another FLO member.