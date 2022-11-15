Diagnostic camps, seminars create awareness on diabetes prevention

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 14

Identifying diabetes as a breeding bowl for many physiological disorders, organisers of social, medical and educational organisations organised workshops, seminars and diagnostic camps for spreading awareness among masses on causes and consequences of the disease.

SMO Fatehgarh Panj Grayian Rajesh Garg said office-bearers and activists of various organisations had also vowed to continue efforts already being made to educate masses about major factors responsible for the steep rise in number of incidences among people living sedentary lifestyles.

“As desired by our seniors, we have roped in office-bearers of various social, educational and medical organisations to translate the 2022 World Diabetes Day theme into reality. ‘Access to diabetes education’ theme of the year focuses on intensive diabetes education for healthcare professionals and sugar patients,” said Dr Rajesh Garg.

Referring to observations made during a camp organised at his hospital, Dr Sunit Hind said the majority of the chronic patients suffering from the disorder had ignored guidelines and recommendations of physicians giving them regular treatment. Irrational consumption of carbohydrates and fats, westernisation of lifestyle and lack of exercise were identified as major factors behind increasing incidences of diabetes among rural and urban localities.