Diagnostic centre’s licence suspended

Ludhiana, June 9

A city-based diagnostic centre landed in the soup when a team of the District Health Department reached its premises to unseal an ultrasound machine but things turned topsy-turvy after department officials found an unauthorised person conducting ultrasound on a patient.

Following this, the department suspended the license of the diagnostic centre.

Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh said they received a request from the centre, following which a team was sent to unseal the ultrasound machine but upon reaching the place, department officials found that an unauthorised person was conducting ultrasound on a patient.

“The centre has only three doctors registered for performing ultrasound while the third doctor has tendered his resignation on May 24. Now, the centre is left with only two doctors and the person who was found conducting ultrasound on the spot was not registered,” the Civil Surgeon said.

“The PNDT licence of the centre has been suspended and machines have been sealed,” Dr Aulakh said.

