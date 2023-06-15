 Diagnostic services ailing at Aam Aadmi Clinics : The Tribune India

Diagnostic services ailing at Aam Aadmi Clinics

Private lab refused to conduct tests in March, patients suffer

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 14

Diagnostic services at Aam Aadmi Clinics continue to hit patients. The private diagnostic laboratory roped in for conducting tests backed out and stopped rendering its services in the state in March this year. Since then, samples are been sent to the Civil Hospital and sub-divisional hospitals for testing.

As many as 44 tests are done free of cost at Aam Aadmi Clinics. Samples from these clinics have further burdened the government hospitals.

Basic tests such as blood sugar and haemoglobin are done at the clinics, while samples of other tests are sent for testing at other hospitals. Clinics have fixed days to send samples. Duty of one of the staff members, generally clinical assistant, is fixed to send the samples.

One of the staff members, who was assigned the duty to collect and deposit samples, said she comes to work from Barnala and it was not possible for her to cover the distance to the Civil Hospital on her own. Several staff members from these clinics had refused to go and deposit the samples for testing.

Harvinder Singh, a patient at one of the Aam Aadmi Clinics, said he went to the nearby clinic on Monday. The doctor prescribed him some tests for which he was asked to come the following day when samples are collected and sent for testing.

“After I gave the sample, I was asked to come again after 2-3 days to collect the report and follow-up. It becomes difficult to visit the clinic every second day. I am working and cannot afford to go to the office late. The process of conducting tests should be made smooth,” he said.

Harpreet, an antenatal care patient at another Aam Aadmi Clinic, said after the doctor advised her some tests, she herself went to the Civil Hospital to get these done. Otherwise, it would have taken 2-3 days.

“Civil Hospital staff did not accept my slip of Aam Aadmi Clinic. They said the sample should have come through the clinic only. As I did not want to waste time, I got the tests done on my own,” she said.

The Civil Hospital laboratory is overburdened. “Work load has increased manifold after samples from Aam Aadmi Clinics have also started pouring in. We are already overburdened, but this is also a part of our work and we are doing it,” said a staff member at the hospital.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said it was not the problem faced by Ludhiana district alone. The problem is in the entire state after the diagnostic firm refused to conduct the tests in March.

“The problem is not going to stay for long as the government has roped in a new diagnostic firm to conduct tests. It will start the work soon. Hopefully, the problem of conducting tests will be solved in the coming week,” she said.

