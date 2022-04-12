Diarrhoea prevalence in kids rises in district: NFHS

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 11

The prevalence of diarrhoea in young children has increased while no case of acute respiratory infection (ARI) was found among children below five years of age in Ludhiana district, a national survey has revealed.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, has showed that 5.6 per cent children below five years of age were suffering from diarrhoea in the district during the two weeks preceding the current survey whereas the figure was reported at 4.2 per cent in the previous survey conducted in 2015-16.

However, no case of ARI among young children in the two weeks preceding the current survey was detected whereas 1.7 per cent such cases were reported in the 2015-16 survey.

The survey, fifth in the NFHS series, which provides information on population, health and nutrition for India and each state and union territory, with district-level estimates for many important indicators, a copy of which is with The Tribune, indicated that the ratio of children under three years of age breastfed within one-hour of birth has gone up considerably from 32.9 per cent in 2015-16 to 46.8 per cent in 2020-21.

Surprisingly, the current survey could not find a single case of children under six months of age who was exclusively breastfed in the district. Whereas this figure stood at 61.3 per cent in 2015-16.

However, the number of breastfed children aged 6 to 23 months receiving an adequate diet has also gone up substantially from 9 per cent in 2015-16 to 14.3 per cent in 2020-21.

The count of total children aged 6 to 23 months receiving an adequate diet has almost doubled from 6.6 per cent in 2015-16 to 14.1 per cent in 2020-21.

The survey also revealed that the ratio of children under five years of age, who were stunted (height-for-age) has come down from 30.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 22.1 per cent in 2020-21 while the same age group children, who were wasted (weight-for-height) has dipped drastically from 17.8 per cent in 2015-16 to 5.9 per cent in 2020-21. Moreover, the figure of children under five, who were severely wasted (weight-for-height) has also decreased from 3.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 1 per cent in 2020-21.

While the number of children under five years, who were underweight (weight-for-age) has also slipped down drastically from 28.5 per cent in 2015-16 to 12.4 per cent in 2020-21, the count of children, who were overweight (weight-for-height), has increased over six times from 1.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 6.4 per cent in 2020-21.